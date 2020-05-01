Unibright Price Up 22.7% This Week (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Unibright has a total market cap of $48.22 million and $3.33 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00003685 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Liquid, IDEX and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unibright alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $211.97 or 0.02407388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00198607 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00062730 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043341 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,594,999 tokens. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, Bilaxy, Liquid and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.