Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,304 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of Union Bankshares worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Union Bankshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Union Bankshares by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Union Bankshares by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNB traded down $3.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.03. 2,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,937. Union Bankshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.79. The firm has a market cap of $107.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 22.84%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

