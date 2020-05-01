Unit (NYSE:UNT) Shares Gap Up to $0.32

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.32. Unit shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 128,671 shares trading hands.

UNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut Unit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The firm has a market cap of $17.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $164.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.24 million. Unit had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 82.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Unit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unit in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Unit in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Unit by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 148,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Unit by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 183,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Unit Company Profile (NYSE:UNT)

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

