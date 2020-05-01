United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 28.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.
NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.96. 5,030,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,094. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.27.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.
About United Bankshares
United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.
