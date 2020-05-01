United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 28.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.96. 5,030,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,094. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBSI. BidaskClub upgraded United Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded United Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.