United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Short Interest Update

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,430,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the March 31st total of 19,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,576,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Continental in the 4th quarter valued at $93,549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in United Continental by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,342,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,462,000 after purchasing an additional 841,108 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in United Continental by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,209,000 after purchasing an additional 603,750 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in United Continental by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 620,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,660,000 after purchasing an additional 260,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in United Continental by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 542,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,770,000 after purchasing an additional 247,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra cut their target price on shares of United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Continental from $87.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.66. 34,934,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,761,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Continental has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.82.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Continental will post -17.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

