United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.79 EPS

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Shares of United Continental stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.63. 44,590,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,291,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.82. United Continental has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $96.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAL. UBS Group cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on United Continental in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on United Continental from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

