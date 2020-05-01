United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Short Interest Down 7.1% in April

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,700 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 301,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other United Fire Group news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $38,794.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,749.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 844.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. 2,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,464. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $40.69.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.11). United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $289.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.00 million. On average, analysts predict that United Fire Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UFCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub lowered United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on United Fire Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Fire Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

