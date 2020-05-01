United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 143.20%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:UPS opened at $94.66 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.21.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

