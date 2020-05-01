United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.66%.

Shares of USLM traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174. United States Lime & Minerals has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on USLM. ValuEngine upgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

