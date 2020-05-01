United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.27.

A number of brokerages recently commented on X. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in United States Steel by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in United States Steel by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in United States Steel by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 97,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 33,571 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 40.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 144,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE X traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.51. 2,197,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,890,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.76.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. United States Steel had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United States Steel will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.