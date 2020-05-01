United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

United Technologies stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,454,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.65.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

