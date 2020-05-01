United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,146 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in United Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 37,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in United Technologies by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in United Technologies by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 130,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after buying an additional 26,217 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in United Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 62,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 202.4% during the first quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 45,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,248 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

United Technologies stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,454,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.65. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

