United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of United Technologies worth $107,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTX. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

NYSE:UTX traded up $2.51 on Thursday, reaching $67.90. 10,321,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average of $129.65. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

