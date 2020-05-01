United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UTHR. BidaskClub upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen upgraded United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.97. 760,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,854. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 0.78. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $116.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.84 and a 200 day moving average of $93.53.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.69. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,488,750. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,615,000 after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 137.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,458,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4,012.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

