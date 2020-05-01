United Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 550% compared to the typical daily volume of 432 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

In other news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,750. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,940. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.99 and a 200 day moving average of $93.66. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $116.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.78.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.68 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

