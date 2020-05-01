Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Chairman Purchases $287,200.00 in Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Chairman David D. Dallas bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $287,200.00.

Unity Bancorp stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 26.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

