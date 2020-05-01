Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Short Interest Update

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the March 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days. Currently, 18.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

UPLD stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.81. 10,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,274. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $774.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Upland Software by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth about $17,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 50,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth about $1,012,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Upland Software from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

