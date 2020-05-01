Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Short Interest Update

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the March 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days. Currently, 18.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
UPLD stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.81. 10,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,274. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $774.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Upland Software from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
