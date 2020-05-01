Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Short Interest Update

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 3,670,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,799,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, Director Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $523,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 341,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory C. Gretsch acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $1,206,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 375,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,750 and sold 103,452 shares valued at $823,785. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Upwork alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $8,493,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 124,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Marsh Rice University purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the third quarter valued at about $660,000. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,418. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 1.20. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Upwork had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.43 million. Research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.