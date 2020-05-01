Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $93.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 34.69%.

UE traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 78,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,700. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.38. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $21.74.

UE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

