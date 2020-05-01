USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Short Interest Update

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,600 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the March 31st total of 611,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Robert E. Creager acquired 8,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $51,191.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,608.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAK. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in USA Truck by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 415,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 54,213 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 41,513 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck during the fourth quarter worth approximately $919,000. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USAK. Stephens lowered shares of USA Truck from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of USA Truck in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

USAK traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 834 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,368. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $45.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. USA Truck has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $14.91.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $124.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.90 million. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USA Truck will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

