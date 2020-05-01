USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Short Interest Update

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,600 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the March 31st total of 611,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In other news, Director Robert E. Creager acquired 8,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $51,191.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,608.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAK. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in USA Truck by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 415,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 54,213 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 41,513 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of USA Truck by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck during the fourth quarter worth approximately $919,000. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
USAK traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 834 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,368. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $45.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. USA Truck has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $14.91.
USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $124.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.90 million. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USA Truck will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About USA Truck
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.
