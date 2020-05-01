UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Update

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UTSI. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of UTStarcom in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

UTSI stock remained flat at $$1.93 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $69.10 million, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.11.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). UTStarcom had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that UTStarcom will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.