Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) Short Interest Down 10.5% in April

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the March 31st total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,535,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:UXIN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 29,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,129. The company has a market capitalization of $460.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. Uxin has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Get Uxin alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 30,323 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 191,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 124,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uxin in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uxin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.