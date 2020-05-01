ValuEngine Upgrades 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) to “Hold”

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SRCE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th.

Get 1st Source alerts:

NASDAQ SRCE traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.73. 53,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,291. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.23. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $53.42.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $79.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.30 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1st Source will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Murphy III purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,764,549.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 0.5% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,212,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,896,000 after buying an additional 33,032 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 536,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,827,000 after buying an additional 44,972 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,392,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,205,000 after buying an additional 27,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at $16,294,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.