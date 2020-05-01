ValuEngine Upgrades Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) to “Hold”

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

RUTH has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $6.00 to $9.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CL King started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

NASDAQ:RUTH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.26. 2,307,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,390. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a market cap of $271.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.46. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $135.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.76 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 44.54%. Analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2,051.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

