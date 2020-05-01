Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,218,000 after buying an additional 1,605,483 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after buying an additional 8,958,677 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,054,000 after buying an additional 216,383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,061,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,956,000 after purchasing an additional 204,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,177,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,048,000 after purchasing an additional 113,926 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.08. The stock had a trading volume of 114,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,557. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $130.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.15.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

