Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 8.1% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,677 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $249,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,483 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,590.1% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 680,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,962,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded down $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $113.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,739,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,557. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $130.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.15.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.