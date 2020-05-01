Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 24.9% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $43,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.60. 1,739,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,557. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.15. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.