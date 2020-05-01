Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,482 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

VSS stock traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $85.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,966. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average is $100.75. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

