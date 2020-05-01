Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 9.1% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.68. 17,964,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,877,982. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average of $40.54.

