Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

Posted by on May 1st, 2020

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.4% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.89. 20,722,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,828,514. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.54.

