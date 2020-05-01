Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lessened by Goldstein Munger & Associates

Goldstein Munger & Associates reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,197 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.2% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,964,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,877,982. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

