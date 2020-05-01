Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Plans $0.22 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.60. 1,399,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,494. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $95.15.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

