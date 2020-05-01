Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.75. 120,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,494. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $95.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

