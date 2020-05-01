Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Bought by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIGI. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $22,456,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,048.2% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 181,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 166,081 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,549,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,236,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 465,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,519,000 after acquiring an additional 48,008 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.27. The stock had a trading volume of 386,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,892. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average is $67.57. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $74.10.

