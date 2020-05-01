Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,384. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.25. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.69 and a 12 month high of $109.76.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.