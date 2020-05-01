Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Position Raised by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,903,000 after acquiring an additional 14,459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,415,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28,726 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 986,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,926,000 after acquiring an additional 178,902 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 670,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,399,000 after acquiring an additional 59,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 543,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.71. The company had a trading volume of 237,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,101. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $106.07 and a 1 year high of $171.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.