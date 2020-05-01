Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Holdings Reduced by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 4.0% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 91,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,395,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,585.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 127,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 119,959 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $54.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,337. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

