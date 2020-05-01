Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,781 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 30,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 33,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 21,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,605,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,421,154. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average is $87.93. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

