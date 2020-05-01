Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.9% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,605,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,421,154. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.93.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

