Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Trimmed by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $352,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 463,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,963,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 52,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period.

VNQ stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.11. 8,605,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,421,154. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.93. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

