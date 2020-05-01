Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Increased by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,537. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.15. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

