Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Trimmed by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,394,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,154 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604,292 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,915,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,419,000 after acquiring an additional 703,671 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,433,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,346,000 after acquiring an additional 216,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,901,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,905,000 after acquiring an additional 93,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $82.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,892,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,537. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $82.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

