Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.169 per share on Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.74. The company had a trading volume of 28,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,301. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $83.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.66.

