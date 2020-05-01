Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $62.19. 18,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,819. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.27.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

