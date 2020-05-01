Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Increased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 244.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,334 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,814,000 after buying an additional 930,617 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,534,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $7.44 on Friday, reaching $259.66. The stock had a trading volume of 349,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202,624. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.93.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

