Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $7.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.58. The company had a trading volume of 221,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202,624. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.28 and a 200-day moving average of $278.93.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

