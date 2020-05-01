Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Purchased by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 50.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 0.5% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $87.58. 4,867,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,151,997. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.88. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

