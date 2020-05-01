Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Sold by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.26. The stock had a trading volume of 210,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151,997. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.88. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

