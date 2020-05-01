Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) to Issue $0.22 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.222 per share on Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 87.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NASDAQ:VTC traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.00. 13,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,782. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.21. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $93.04.

