Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Decreased by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 86,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 20,971 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 161.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.72. 2,346,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,115. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.58.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

